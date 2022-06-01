ICICI Pru Mutual Fund launches Booster Systematic Investment Plan

Through this feature, a smaller amount of base installment is invested when equity valuation is considered expensive. Conversely, when the valuation is considered cheap, the investment will be of a relatively higher value. For example, if the base installment amount is say Rs. 10,000 then it invests anywhere between Rs.1000 to Rs. 1,00,000 (0.1x to 10x) based on market valuation. The multiplier (0.1x to 10x) is arrived at on the basis of our EVI.

