ICICI Pru Mutual Fund launches Business Cycle Fund : Five things to know

The scheme will be managed by Anish Tawakley, Ihab Dalwai and Manish Banthia.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer of ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund, an open-ended equity scheme which aims to provide long term wealth creation by investing in equity and equity related securities with focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors/ themes/ market caps, based on prevailing business cycle. The scheme will follow a top down approach to investing and will invest across market capitalization. Here are the five things to know about the NFO of ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund:

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer of ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund, an open-ended equity scheme which aims to provide long term wealth creation by investing in equity and equity related securities with focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors/ themes/ market caps, based on prevailing business cycle. The scheme will follow a top down approach to investing and will invest across market capitalization. Here are the five things to know about the NFO of ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund:

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund will follow a top down approach right from monitoring macro indicators (global and domestic), identifying business cycle followed by determining suitable theme/sectors and selecting the stocks within these theme/sectors.

The scheme will be managed by Anish Tawakley, Ihab Dalwai and Manish Banthia.

The benchmark of the scheme is Nifty 500 TRI.

Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “Stock market sector returns generally are affected by the various business cycle phases. A typical business cycle will have 4 distinct phases viz., Growth, Recession, Slump & Recovery. While each phase is different, an investment approach which identifies and analyses key phases in the economy could help generate a positive investment experience. ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund offers a different style which focuses on macros. By investing, investors can gain access to appealing sectors at any particular point in time. It will further aim to achieve diversification within those sectors."