ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended index fund replicating the Nifty Bank Index. The new fund offer (NFO) opens on 10 February, and closes on 24 February.

The scheme provides exposure to the 12 most liquid and well-capitalised stocks from the banking sector, which is one of the oldest indices in India and is used as a key indicator of growth of the Indian economy.

The top 10 index constituents are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank. The index is re-balanced on semi-annual basis -in January and July.

As per the press release, market capitalization of private banks over the last decade has seen a quantum jump on account of their improving efficiency, customer-centric approach, technological superiority, and appropriate risk management measures. As a result, Nifty Bank TRI has outperformed both Nifty 50 TRI and Nifty 500 TRI in 6 out of 10 years.

Chintan Haria, Head- Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “The Indian banking sector holds tremendous growth potential given the robust demand in their services, constant innovation in terms of improving operational efficiency along with improving business fundamentals owing to various reforms in this space. Also, banks and financial services form the highest weightage in broader market indices (Nifty 500 and Nifty 50) which emphasizes its importance in contributing to broader market trends."

Since it is an index fund, investors can go for systematic investment plan (SIP), systematic transfer plan (STP). The minimum investment during NFO is ₹5000 (plus in multiple of Re. 1).

