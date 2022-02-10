ICICI Prudential MF launches ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund

Chintan Haria, Head- Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “The Indian banking sector holds tremendous growth potential given the robust demand in their services, constant innovation in terms of improving operational efficiency along with improving business fundamentals owing to various reforms in this space. Also, banks and financial services form the highest weightage in broader market indices (Nifty 500 and Nifty 50) which emphasizes its importance in contributing to broader market trends."