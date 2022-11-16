ICICI Prudential MF launches Nifty financial services ex-Bank ETF

“We are also in the middle of a digital revolution that has contributed to the growth of financial services companies that are adapting to this change faster. The sector is on the rise and the road thus far has been paved by various reforms, FDI policy relaxation, tax exemptions, etc. which will further encourage the industry to spend on expansion. Investors must take tap into this universe of companies and gain from their growth through ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF,“ said Haria.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}