ICICI Prudential MF launches Nifty200 Momentum 30 ETF and Index Fund

The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index is overweight on some fast-growing high momentum stocks from sectors such as metals, consumer services, chemicals, power and capital goods. Top holdings in the index include Reliance Industries, NTPC, ONGC, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra as of 30 June. The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index is constructed by selecting stocks from the parent index using their normalized momentum score which is based on their 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. The shortlisted stocks are weighted based on a combination of the stock’s normalized momentum score and its free-float market capitalisation.