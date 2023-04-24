ICICI Prudential MF's NFO Innovation Fund subscription last day1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund is an open-ended thematic equity scheme that will predominantly invest in equity, equity-related securities of companies, and units of global mutual funds/ETFs that can benefit from innovation strategies and themes. The new fund offer or NFO which opened on April 10 will close today, April 24.
