NEW DELHI: In an industry first, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a booster systematic transfer plan, an enhanced systematic transfer plan (STP), wherein unit holders, based on market valuations, can opt to transfer variable amounts from one source scheme to a designated target scheme at defined intervals.

According to the asset management company, the unitholder is required to provide a base installment amount that is intended to be transferred to the target scheme.

Booster STP can vary installment amount from 0.1 times to 5 times of base installment amount based on equity valuation index.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said that this feature divides investment corpus such that market opportunities can be tapped efficiently as it invests smaller installment when valuations are higher and larger installment when valuations are lower.

View Full Image Comparison table.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Chintan Haria, head-product development and strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC, said, “Booster STP leverages rupee cost averaging and value averaging by staggering investment through dynamic installment and dynamic tenure. Market valuation based on which the installment amount is decided is based on Equity Valuation Index."

Through this enhanced STP, a very small amount of base installment is invested when equity valuation is considered expensive. Conversely, when the valuation is considered cheap, the investment will be of a relatively higher value.

The company gave the following example to explain the feature: If the base installment amount, let's say, ₹1,00,000 then it invests anywhere between ₹10,000 to ₹5,00,000 (0.1 times to five times) based on market valuation. The multiplier (0.1 times to five times) is arrived at on the basis of the mutual fund house's equity valuation index.

Equity valuation index is calculated by assigning equal weights to price to earnings (PE), price to book (PB), G-Sec*PE and market cap to gross domestic product (GDP).

