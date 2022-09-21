ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches first Auto Index Fund

Speaking on the launch of the product, Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said, “In terms of volume, by 2030, India is expected to be the world’s third-largest automotive market. We believe through this fund investors will be able to tap into the evolving space of the Indian automobile industry. With India being an emerging global hub for auto component sourcing coupled with the Government support for electric mobility, we believe this space is likely to be under the spotlight."