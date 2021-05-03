ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on 6 May 2021 and closes on 14 May 2021. The offering aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the returns provided by its benchmark Nifty Healthcare TRI Index in the same proportions, subject to tracking errors. The index will be listed on NSE and BSE.

ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF provides investors a choice to take exposure to multiple facets of healthcare through this product.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF provides exposure to a basket of securities in the healthcare sector. Given the rising health problems, lifestyle choices and outbreak of epidemics, the healthcare sector has a strong potential to grow steadily in the coming decade. Also, the need for better healthcare facilities will always be a constant need considering the large population of India. Therefore this sector provides a good scope of investment."

Considering the growth drivers of the healthcare sector, ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF provides investors with an opportunity to benefit from this growing segment in a cost effective manner through this ETF.

Key highlights of ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF NFO:

The Scheme is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tracking Nifty Healthcare Index.

Provides exposure to leading companies in the healthcare space.

Suitable for investors looking to gain exposure to the overall healthcare segment.

Minimum investment during NFO required is Rs. 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1.









