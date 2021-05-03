ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF NFO

Speaking on the launch of the product, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF provides exposure to a basket of securities in the healthcare sector. Given the rising health problems, lifestyle choices and outbreak of epidemics, the healthcare sector has a strong potential to grow steadily in the coming decade. Also, the need for better healthcare facilities will always be a constant need considering the large population of India. Therefore this sector provides a good scope of investment."