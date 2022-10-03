ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches two funds. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM IST
ICICI Prudential MF has launched ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund and ICICI Prudential Nifty G-Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of two target maturity funds - ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Dec 2028 Index Fund and ICICI Prudential Nifty G-Sec Dec 2030 Index Fund. Target Maturity Index Funds are open-ended passively managed funds that replicate the underlying debt index having a specific maturity date. The constituents of the index are generally hold-till-maturity.