ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches two funds. Details here

Speaking on the launch of the product, Chintan Haria, Head - Product Development and Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “In a rising interest rate scenario, investors looking for fixed duration returns within a specific maturity bucket can consider investing in Target Maturity Index Funds. Some of the key features of the target maturity funds is that it largely adopts a hold-to-maturity approach as it replicates the underlying index which constitutes of State Development Loans of various States or Union Territories of India or G-Secs depending on the type of the offering chosen. If held for more than three years, investors get the benefit of indexation which significantly increases the post-tax returns of those in higher tax brackets."

