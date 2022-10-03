ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches two target maturity funds

Target maturity funds are a type of debt funds that have a defined maturity. Today, all existing target maturity invest only in the highest credit quality debt papers comprising G-Secs, SDLs and AAA-rated corporate bonds. This makes them safe on the credit quality front. If you remain invested in them until maturity, you are also shielded from interest rate risk. Also, as with other debt funds, target maturity funds too, enjoy lower taxation compared to fixed deposits. Your return from a target maturity fund (long-term capital gains), when you redeem your units after holding them for over 3 years gets taxed at a flat rate of 20% plus 4 % cess after applying indexation benefit.