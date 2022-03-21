ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to launch Housing Opportunities Fund

“This may lead to less pressure on real estate prices thereby aiding housing as a theme to perform better. With the number of Indians living in urban areas expected to reach 525 million by 2025 and 600 million by 2036, the real estate sector in India is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. The early signs of this is visible in the healthy growth of housing sales volume (across seven major cities) which surged 113% YoY, signifying healthy recovery post lockdown," the fund house said in a release.