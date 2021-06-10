ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to launch NFO for flexicap fund

“Flexi cap is one category (as per SEBI Scheme categorisation) among the equity schemes which is the most flexible among the equity scheme offerings. The ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund has the flexibility to invest across large, mid and small cap space without any restriction. We will be guided by our in-house market cap allocation model to provide direction and help ascertain the right allocation to various market caps," said Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC.