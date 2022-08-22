ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to launch PSU equity fund

“PSUs could do well over next 2 years given pre-election period. Apart from these, investing in PSU stocks provides a range of benefits. Cost of borrowing is low owing to inherent sovereign comfort leading to better credit rating/standing. This is beneficial during rising interest rate scenario. In addition, PSU stocks have relatively less Key Managerial Personnel risk from a continuity perspective as compared to promoter run company. PSU companies pose lesser risk of diversification into unrelated businesses and they also tend to pay higher dividends," ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said.

