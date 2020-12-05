An ideal debt mutual fund portfolio mix for investors post RBI Monetary Policy

For debt fund investors, no significant change atleast in the near term. "Given the significant levels of surplus liquidity in the system, interest rates / yields on instruments with maturities of below one year are quite low (3% to 3.5%), whereas yields in the 3 to 5 year and 5 year plus maturity segments are relatively higher. Further credit spreads on AAA rated debt instruments vis-à-vis government securities have narrowed sharply over the last few months, due to the ‘flight to safety’ post the Franklin Templeton issue. On the other hand, spreads on AA and below rated instruments have remained relatively wide," explains Dhaval Kapadia, Director – Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.