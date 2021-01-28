'Identify winners on a bottom-up basis and stick with them over long term'

2020 has been a tale of 2 halves– while the 1st quarter saw the steepest correction in decades, we’ve seen an equally sharp snapback rally in the equity markets over the last 6 months. The first thing to know is that the equity markets are the lead indicators of the economy and not the other way round. In this context, it is interesting that the equity markets bottomed out in and around when the lockdown started and so far, the recent economic data that has followed since then has surprised us positively as well, which means that the markets anticipated the turn-around in the economy fairly accurately so far. Secondly, while equity markets in the near term has seen a plethora of good news like that of vaccine, clearing of uncertainty around the US elections, and a good earning season, and hence we can’t rule out a short correction in the near term. I’m actually constructive about equity markets overall for 12-18 months for two or three reasons. First, it’s worth noting that in the January-March quarter, the quarter right in front of us, we could see some positive headlines about two or three vaccines hitting the market globally as well as in India. Secondly, we would also see a pro-growth annual budget from the Government in the next budget round, as it gives the Government sufficient time for implementation for these growth avenues before the national elections in 2024. Finally, FY22, the fiscal year in front of us could turn out to be a strong year of earnings recovery on the back of weak earnings base in FY21 and a reflection of post vaccine optimism in business conditions in general.