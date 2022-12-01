IDFC AMC to be renamed as Bandhan Mutual Fund as regulators approve change in ownership1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:25 AM IST
- Each scheme of IDFC MF will be renamed to replace the word IDFC with the word Bandhan
IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (AMC), one of the top 10 AMCs in the country, has received regulatory clearances from regulators for its proposed change in ownership. Securities market regulator SEBI granted the necessary no objection for IDFC AMC’s acquisition by a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited (BFHL), GIC (GIC), and ChrysCapital (CC).