IDFC MF files draft SID for Nifty Mobility Index Fund

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The top stocks in the index as of December 2021 are Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation and Balkrishna Industries
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
IDFC Mutual Fund has filed a draft SID for Nifty Mobility Index Fund – an open-ended passive scheme that will track Nifty Mobility Index.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
IDFC Mutual Fund has filed a draft SID for Nifty Mobility Index Fund – an open-ended passive scheme that will track Nifty Mobility Index.
NSE Indices had developed the Nifty Mobility Index in December 2021. It aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the mobility theme. The stocks, which are part of the Nifty 500 at the time of review, are eligible for inclusion in the index. Also, the largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on a 6-month average free-float market capitalisation.
NSE Indices had developed the Nifty Mobility Index in December 2021. It aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the mobility theme. The stocks, which are part of the Nifty 500 at the time of review, are eligible for inclusion in the index. Also, the largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on a 6-month average free-float market capitalisation.
Some of the eligible basic industries are airlines, auto ancillaries, batteries (automobile), castings/forgings, commercial vehicles, fasteners, logistics service providers and passenger/utility vehicles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Index is reconstituted semi-annually along with Nifty broad-based indices.
The industry exposure of the index, as per the factsheet, has been at 70% in automobile, 14.7% in services, 10.4% in oil & gas and 4.7 per cent in industrial manufacturing.
For a sectoral/ thematic index, no single stock will have more than 35% weight in the index. The weightage of the top three constituents of the index, cumulatively shall not be more than 65% of the Index. The individual constituent of the index shall have a trading frequency greater than or equal to 80% and an average impact cost of 1% or less over the previous six months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fund manager of the scheme is Nemish Sheth (equity portion)
The minimum amount for application during the NFO period as well as the ongoing offer is ₹5,000 for lumpsum, and ₹100 in case of SIP (systematic investment plan), subject to a minimum of six instalments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!