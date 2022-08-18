IDFC MF launches IDFC Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund. Key highlights

Giving an example, IDFC AMC stated that the relatively higher weight in the defensive FMCG sector stocks during the first six months of the calendar year 2020, helped cushion the impact of pandemic-related sell-off across the rest of the portfolio. The same period witnessed a change in market leadership with Healthcare stocks outperforming; the Momentum Index adapted to this change at the time of the next rebalancing and increased its exposure to stocks in this sector.