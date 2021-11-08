IDFC MF’s new multi-cap fund eyes tactical investment in global equities, IPOs

“Our research indicates that a rolling five-year systematic investment plan (SIP) in a multi-cap index (Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index), studied over the last 11 years, posted an average annualized return of 12%. In case of lump sum investments held for five years, entry timing did not restrict return potential as the multi-cap strategy yielded an attractive average return of 74.8% cumulatively, even if the investment were made at the highest level each year during the period," said Pinto.

