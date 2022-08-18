IDFC MF to launch Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC, said, “Momentum investing has proven to be a highly rewarding factor strategy over the last several years. It has also outperformed the broader indices, for instance, the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index has outperformed the Nifty 100, and Nifty 200 indices in 8 out of the last 10 calendar years. It follows a structured, quantitative-led process of buying securities when their price is rising, and importantly, selling them when prices appear to have peaked."

