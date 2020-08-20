IDFC Mutual Fund has enabled Aadhaar- based and non-Aadhaar based paper-less e-KYC on its website. The Aadhaar-based KYC will be done through an XML upload. Non-Aadhaar based KYC is a video-based KYC procedure. The e-KYC facility will help those investors who were planning to delay their investments due to social distancing norms. These facilities do not require paper-based KYC documentation. IDFC Mutual Fund has enabled these feature under the ‘Services’ tab on its website.

While XML based e-KYC option will be based on the Aadhaar number, the Video-based e-KYC requires an investor to update their details and upload identity proof including PAN card, address proof, photograph, a signed cancelled cheque, and signature on the website.

On uploading all documents, the investor is required to start real-time video recording using the front camera on her smartphone or computer and complete liveliness check by reading on-screen text and displaying a hard copy of her documents.

"Our fully digital KYC service will enable investors to complete this requirement from the safety and comfort of their home. This is especially timely now, since many first-time investors have been hesitant to complete the standard paper-based KYC process due to social distancing norms and attendant safety concerns. The new process will also save time and effort by eliminating the need to visit a branch, and provides higher accuracy and a faster turnaround." says Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC.

The fully digital process offers verification and validation in real-time using a secure penny-drop methodology, OCR technology and OTP authentication. Investors will therefore enjoy a safe and smooth signup as compared to paper-based KYC process, which can sometimes take several days for effective verification.

IDFC AMC was established in 2000 and manage over 1 million investor folios. IDFC AMC is one of the country's top 10 asset managers by AUM as on March 31.

