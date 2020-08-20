IDFC Mutual Fund enables video e-KYC for first-time investors

"Our fully digital KYC service will enable investors to complete this requirement from the safety and comfort of their home. This is especially timely now, since many first-time investors have been hesitant to complete the standard paper-based KYC process due to social distancing norms and attendant safety concerns. The new process will also save time and effort by eliminating the need to visit a branch, and provides higher accuracy and a faster turnaround." says Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC.