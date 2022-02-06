IDFC Mutual Fund launches IDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund

Nemish Sheth, Fund Manager for IDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund, added, “An investor may find it challenging to consistently gauge which Index or combination of Indices will perform better in the future. IDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund tracks the Nifty 100 Index, which provides a complete and efficient exposure to the Large Cap universe compared to an individual exposure or arbitrary mix of Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50. Stocks performing well in the Nifty Next 50 index would move to the Nifty 50, and thus there is a possibility that investors may lose out on its potential upside while the same continues to be captured in the Nifty 100 Index. Moreover, the Nifty 100 Index has a long track record and has been rewarding for long-term investors."

