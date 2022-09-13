IDFC Mutual Fund launches Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund

As per IDFC Mutual Fund, as of 30 August, the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index had yielded 15.4% p.a. as against 14.6% p.a. for the Nifty 100 Index and 14.0% p.a. for the Nifty 50 Index over a rolling 10-year timeframe. Alongside, the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index has shown better ability to withstand the impact of volatility over this period. The index had lower annualised volatility of 14.7% versus 17.2% for the Nifty 100 Index and 17% for the Nifty 50 Index.