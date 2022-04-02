IDFC Mutual Fund launches UPI AutoPay for SIP investments

As per the fund house, UPI AutoPay offers a plethora of benefits to its users. The SIP installment could commence after five calendar days of registering the mandate. In addition, the instruction to debit the investor’s account would be sent on the date of the installment for the immediate realization of funds in the scheme account with the NAV of the same day. At present, an investor can invest up to ₹5000 per transaction using UPI AutoPay.