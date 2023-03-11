IDFC Mutual Fund to renovate its brand as Bandhan Mutual Fund from Monday2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:37 PM IST
One of the largest mutual fund firms in India's marketplace is IDFC Mutual Fund, which was founded in 2000. The mutual fund firm said on Saturday that it is all set to renovate itself as Bandhan Mutual Fund. The new brand name will go into effect on March 13th and customers will discover all IDFC Mutual Fund schemes have been rebranded as Bandhan Mutual Fund after the effective date.
