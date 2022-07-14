IEX, Tata Communications among top 10 midcap stocks bet by mutual funds last month2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
- Mutual funds sold midcap stocks Sun TV, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Policybazaar among others in June
Mutual fund houses added midcap stocks that included IDFC First Bank Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Tata Communications Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), Bata India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Laurus Labs, Page Industries, Petronet LNG, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd in the month of June, as per the monthly data compiled by domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.