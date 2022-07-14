Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of ₹69,853 crore last month, as compared to a net pull out of ₹7,532 crore in May. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹36.9 lakh crore at the end of June, from ₹37 lakh crore at May-end.

