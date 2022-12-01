IIFL mutual fund launches ‘India’s first Tax Saver Index Fund’, NFO opens today

IIFL Mutual Fund said while launching that the investment objective of IIFL ELSS Nifty 50 Tax Saver Index Fund is to invest in stocks comprising the Nifty 50 Index in the same proportion as in the index to achieve returns equivalent to the Total Returns Index of Nifty 50 Index (subject to tracking error), while offering deduction on such investment made in the scheme under section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961. It also seeks to distribute income periodically depending on distributable surplus. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Investments in this scheme would be subject to a statutory lock-in of 3 years from the date of allotment to avail Section 80C benefits.