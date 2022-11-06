In bond investing, ‘yield’ can be calculated in many ways
Investors might be unaware of the various approaches on measuring yield; each gives them one piece of the puzzle
As central bankers boost interest rates to combat inflationary pressures, it has created a sea of red ink for bond investors.
It also means that yields are back in the spotlight as investors look for new earning potential in a battered market.
“When interest rates were very, very low, people looked to bond funds for protection, not for their earning potential," says Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed-income strategy and analytics at Hilltop Securities in Chicago. “Now there’s a readjustment—a very painful readjustment—that means people can start to look to their bondholdings for earnings."
A major selloff was necessary to return yields to their highest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis. (In bond markets, yields rise as prices fall, and bond prices have fallen in response to rising interest rates.)
Now that yields are climbing, “people are looking more and more to bonds for more than just the return of their principal," Mr. Hoogendoorn says.
The trouble is, yield no longer means just one thing when it comes to bonds. There are many kinds of yield, “and they are all calculated differently," says Jim Shagawat, a financial adviser with Advice Period in Paramus, N.J.
Among the kinds of yield Mr. Shagawat cites: current yield, yield to maturity, yield to call, yield to worst, market-to-book yield and SEC yield. Each metric, he says, provides different information, “so if you misunderstand the context, then you risk doing something that isn’t consistent with your investment goals."
The classic measure—the one investors likely hear about most—is yield to maturity. That’s what is cited when pundits talk about the yield on the bellwether 10-year Treasury rising to new highs. Every bond has a unique yield to maturity whether the bond was issued by the Treasury Department, a state or municipality, corporation or agency.
However, some investment pros argue that yield to maturity became irrelevant once bond funds and exchange-traded funds started providing easy access to a diversified portfolio of investments.
“A bond-fund manager doesn’t hold bonds to maturity," says Matthew McKay, a financial adviser with Briaud Financial Advisors in College Station, Texas. Instead, the manager will buy and sell, responding to market conditions, new investment opportunities and the need to maintain the average duration of his fund’s holdings.
That’s one reason why some bond investors and analysts are taking a closer look at other metrics. If you pull up an information page about a bond mutual fund on a site like Morningstar, you’ll most frequently find a reference to a trailing 12-month (or TTM) yield. As the moniker suggests, that calculation (also referred to as distribution yield) measures the fund’s distributions or payouts to investors over the previous 12 months, measured against the fund’s net asset value at the end of that period.
This is useful, since bond-fund investors now have a yield measurement that takes into consideration the fact that they own a portfolio of bonds. Some consider it a kind of rearview mirror on a bond fund’s performance.
Another measure of yield found at Morningstar is the SEC yield. This metric, as its name suggests, was introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission and is designed to give investors a meaningful way to compare yields on bond funds. It is a calculation of a fund’s income over the past 30 days, divided by the highest share price for that fund on the 30th day. The number produced approximates what the annualized return of a particular bond fund might look like based on that 30-day performance.
This yield has its critics, too.
“In a rising-rate environment, like the one we’re in now, the SEC rate underestimates what the actual yield will be" since it’s a step or two behind, says Ken Waltzer, co-founder of KCS Wealth Advisory, an independent investment adviser based in Los Angeles. That means, in the current rising-yields-and-falling-prices market, that “it offers a glance at the worst-case outcome for someone stepping into the market in a rising-rate environment," Mr. Waltzer says.
Just as no single equity-valuation data point can capture all of the reasons an investor might to buy a stock, the same is true of these yield calculations. Clinging to one measure of yield could mean a bond investor misses out on important signals, particularly when—as is happening now—many are eagerly looking for signs that the Fed may hit the pause button and create an opportunity to lock in some of these appealing yields.
“There’s a lot of differentiation and dispersion" between yield metrics, making it tough to navigate even for experienced bond investors and traders, says Robert Daly, director of fixed-income investing at Glenmede Trust Co.
With so many options, investment objectives and possible scenarios jockeying for attention, investors might recall an old Buddhist parable. When a group of blind men seek to describe what an elephant looks like based on the part of the animal each has touched—fan-like ears, a ropelike tail, a wall-like side, a snakelike trunk—they each draw radically different conclusions. The message: Only by considering all perspectives is it possible to glean a sense of what’s really going on.
“No single yield calculation tells a fund’s full story," Michael Herbst, now director of manager research for fixed-income strategies at Morningstar, wrote when explaining his firm’s decision to add SEC yields to the information it provides to investors.