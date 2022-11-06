In bond investing, ‘yield’ can be calculated in many ways

Another measure of yield found at Morningstar is the SEC yield. This metric, as its name suggests, was introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission and is designed to give investors a meaningful way to compare yields on bond funds. It is a calculation of a fund’s income over the past 30 days, divided by the highest share price for that fund on the 30th day. The number produced approximates what the annualized return of a particular bond fund might look like based on that 30-day performance.

