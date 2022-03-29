On 14 March, 2022, Baroda Asset Management India and BNP Paribas Asset Management India merged to form Baroda BNP Paribas (BBNP) Mutual Fund. In an interview with Mint, Suresh Soni, CEO, BBNP Mutual Fund, talks about why the merger took time, the merged AMC’s combined strength and its strategy on credit risk in debt funds. Edited excerpts.

Why did Baroda MF and BNP Paribas MF decide to go for a merger, especially given the former’s past underperformance? The decision was first announced in October 2019 and received the Sebi approval in January 2022. What took time?

Mergers and acquisitions are driven more by strategic consideration than anything else. So, what has driven this merger is essentially these two large global institutions, one, the Bank of Baroda, which is a leader in the Indian banking space and the other, BNP Paribas Asset Management, which is a leading player in Europe, coming together to build a strong platform for the Indian public. Bank of Baroda, being a large national bank has got a very recognizable brand name, a formidable reach and also a very deep understanding of the Indian retail market. On the other hand, BNP Paribas Asset Management is one of the top players globally and, so it is stepping in from a risk control, industry best practices, and the asset management know-how perspective.

Now coming to your comment on the performance. I don’t agree with you that Baroda Mutual Fund has been underperforming. In fact, I will request you to recheck the data. So, if you really look at the performance of Baroda Mutual Fund in the multi cap (5-year fund return of 14% vs. category average return of 14.7%), large cap (5-year fund return of 10.4% vs. category average return of 12%) and midcap (5-year fund return of 15.7% vs. category average return of 13.9%) space, all of them have done quite well. They have an industry leading performance in one of their products, which is the balanced advantage fund.

Now coming to your question on why the merger took time. We finally got the SEBI approval in January 2022 and from the 14th of March 2022, we are operating as a single entity. Apart from the SEBI approval, we needed a number of other regulatory approvals (RBI and FDI-related) too and some of these took a little longer given the pandemic situation.

The erstwhile Baroda Large Cap Fund and Baroda Hybrid Equity Fund have underperformed their peers in the respective categories. Please explain why? What will be the merged AMC’s strategy to reverse this underperformance?

Again, I would argue that the hybrid equity fund has done fairly well (5-year fund return of 11% vs. category average return of 10.7% and category return range of 6.6-15.3%) and there has been marginal underperformance in the large cap category.

Of course, all the fund houses can’t have every single product in the top quartile all the time. That’s the reality of the business, but overall, the funds have done quite well. Secondly, the way we have approached the merger is to combine the two investment teams and add more resources and more people and also implement one of the most rigorous risk management processes that are followed globally.

We found that a bulk of the investment approach of both the teams was similar, both are growth-oriented and look to buy businesses which are growing faster than the market. We use management quality as a very clear qualifying non-negotiable filter. So, to that extent, aligning the two teams was quite easy.

What will be Baroda BNP Paribas MF’s stance on credit risk in debt funds? Do you have a limit in terms of the minimum percentage of AAA-rated papers that you must have in your debt funds (apart from credit risk funds)? With interest rates moving up, what will be your strategy to generate returns?

So, the basic tenets of fixed income are safety, liquidity and returns and in that order. Now, as fund managers, we can do value addition on two aspects. One is on macro view, that is, taking an interest rate view and the micro view is doing the company credit research. In fixed income business, there are a lot of people who are trying to be smart, we are trying not to be stupid. And in fixed income, a good way to outperform is to avoid mistakes, to avoid very aggressive calls and being completely mindful of the fact that risks have a very disproportionate impact on return. Now, when it comes to fixed-income funds, you need to be very clear that you are managing the funds completely in line with the philosophy of the fund. So, where the mandate itself is to - not take credit risk or to take, SEBI itself has set certain percentages.

So, what about categories such as low, short and medium duration funds where there is no specification in terms credit risk and it is left to each fund house to decide that?

In these categories, the primary driver of performance is positioning on the curve and also, identifying some mispricing opportunities that you could have within the same credit quality segment. I wouldn’t want to hard code a number here (on what will be the minimum percentage of AAA or AA+ rated papers).

In terms of interest rates, markets do not wait for the RBI to raise rates before they start moving. So even as policy rates have not moved up, you have seen a meaningful spike up in the bond yields. So, while a rate hike by the RBI is one tool, there are many other indicators because of which the market adjusts itself. In the current environment, where policy rates are expected to rise, I do think the rise would be gradual, rather than a very sharp one. So, we do think there are decent opportunities for investors, let’s say, at the short end of the market. So, categories like short maturity funds, which would have typically 18 to maybe up to 24-36 months kind of maturity, will do quite well because the yield curve at the short end is very steep. So even if the rates go up, the accrual is very strong.

The other category that looks interesting is credit risk. Indian corporate balance sheets have gotten a lot stronger. The credit upgrade downgrade ratio is the best that it has been in the last decade. At the same time, the pool of money chasing such papers has come down drastically. The mutual fund industry in terms of the credit fund size used to be Rs. 1 lakh crores about 2-3 years back. Today, it is Rs. 25,000 crores. This allows you to cherry-pick and deploy your capital at good spreads. This is a category that investors can consider if they have a horizon of say, couple of years or beyond.

How will your investors benefit from a larger merged AMC? Will they benefit from lower expense ratios?

The few things that change in this, one of course, is the combined power of the two sponsors behind us which I explained to you earlier and between them, they have a legacy of 300 plus years. The other thing is, as we merge, our capabilities, our product suites, and our reach and our capabilities on investment management expand.

While our products are becoming of a relevant size, at the same time, they are not too large to affect the ability to create alpha. In most cases, a slightly larger AUM size will lead to slight reduction in expense ratios but that would be a marginal benefit.

