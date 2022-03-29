So, the basic tenets of fixed income are safety, liquidity and returns and in that order. Now, as fund managers, we can do value addition on two aspects. One is on macro view, that is, taking an interest rate view and the micro view is doing the company credit research. In fixed income business, there are a lot of people who are trying to be smart, we are trying not to be stupid. And in fixed income, a good way to outperform is to avoid mistakes, to avoid very aggressive calls and being completely mindful of the fact that risks have a very disproportionate impact on return. Now, when it comes to fixed-income funds, you need to be very clear that you are managing the funds completely in line with the philosophy of the fund. So, where the mandate itself is to - not take credit risk or to take, SEBI itself has set certain percentages.