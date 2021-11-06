Income tax: How gains from mutual fund investments are taxed

I think your accountant must have availed the benefit of initial exemption on long-term capital gains in respect of equity-oriented schemes as the ITR utility itself will reduce such taxable long term capital gains. Please note that no indexation is available in respect of long term capital gains on equity schemes and your accountant must have taken the benefit of indexation only for the debt schemes held for more than three years. Please verify the same by downloading the ITR form from the website of income tax department. Even presuming that your accountant has committed mistake, nothing can be done now as the time to file the revised ITR for assessment 2020-2021 is over.