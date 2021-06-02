Index funds help to save on expenses

Index funds help to save on expenses1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Please ensure that the tax-saving investments are kept in line with your tax planning in terms of amount allocation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Please ensure that the tax-saving investments are kept in line with your tax planning in terms of amount allocation
I’m a 27-year-old working professional. So far, I have been investing in Mirae Large Cap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund and ICICI US Bluechip Growth Fund, contributing ₹5,000 via SIPs. I’m looking to diversify and include an ELSS fund to my portfolio, apart from investing in a debt fund. I’m looking to hike my monthly investments to upwards of ₹30,000. Please advise whether the above plans are compatible with the existing portfolio.
I’m a 27-year-old working professional. So far, I have been investing in Mirae Large Cap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund and ICICI US Bluechip Growth Fund, contributing ₹5,000 via SIPs. I’m looking to diversify and include an ELSS fund to my portfolio, apart from investing in a debt fund. I’m looking to hike my monthly investments to upwards of ₹30,000. Please advise whether the above plans are compatible with the existing portfolio.
—Rajat Yadav
—Rajat Yadav
In my opinion, you can modify both your large-cap investments into index funds (such as a Nifty 100 fund or a combination of Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 funds) and save on expenses without sacrificing on returns. To add to this portfolio, you should consider tax-saving and debt funds. Please ensure that the tax-saving investments are kept in line with your tax planning in terms of amount allocation. Apart from these, you can also add a mid-cap fund. Overall, you can add Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96, SBI Short Term Debt Fund and DSP Midcap Fund to your portfolio.
Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.
Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!