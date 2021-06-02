Index funds help to save on expenses

In my opinion, you can modify both your large-cap investments into index funds (such as a Nifty 100 fund or a combination of Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 funds) and save on expenses without sacrificing on returns. To add to this portfolio, you should consider tax-saving and debt funds. Please ensure that the tax-saving investments are kept in line with your tax planning in terms of amount allocation. Apart from these, you can also add a mid-cap fund. Overall, you can add Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96, SBI Short Term Debt Fund and DSP Midcap Fund to your portfolio.