India gets low demand for risky bank debt as caps cut appeal

One of the nation’s largest regional lenders, Bank of Maharashtra, got just a single bid amounting to its base issue size of ₹100 crore ($13.8 million) for local-currency Tier 2 notes, leaving the issuance’s greenshoe option of as much as ₹494 crore unutilized, according to a person familiar with the matter. The sale was closely watched to gauge demand from mutual funds, the biggest buyer of such debt.

