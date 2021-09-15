MUMBAI : India companies are set to raise a record amount of capital in the offshore debt market, beating their pre-pandemic high, as foreign investors, looking to rebalance their portfolios, chase their bonds.

With bond yields at a historical low, fundraising activity in the offshore bond market is on its way to surpassing the $21 billion record set in 2019. This year, Indian companies have raised as much as $19 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Companies such as Tata Motors Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd have raised global bonds this year at the cheapest rates for their respective credit ratings, compared with similar-rated companies in the Asia Pacific region or even globally.

“Right now, it’s a sweet spot in the global debt capital markets (DCM). The kind of reception investors are giving to Indian issuances is why a few of the recent transactions achieved record-breaking competitive pricing. TML Holdings Pte Ltd (a wholly owned unit of Tata Motors) did a $450 million Reg S only bond in June 2021, and the pricing for it was the tightest ever yield that any issuer in that rating category had achieved in the entire Asia-Pacific history of bond markets," said Bhavik Pandya, head, South and South-East Asia DCM, Bank of America.

“A similar theme played out in the case of HDFC Bank on their $1 billion AT1 bond issuance, where they attracted a 3.7% coupon, which was the tightest ever pricing for a bank AT1 instrument in that rating category globally. Similarly, for the Axis Bank AT1 bond issuance, they got the tightest yield globally for their rating category," Pandya added.

These transactions demonstrate that investors are willing to buy India exposure at prices they will not offer to any other market. “There is a big positive shift in investor appetite towards India underpinned by investors looking at alternatives as they realign portfolios. They are finding a safe haven in quality credits from India," he said.

Investor appetite for Indian companies’ bonds has also attracted many first-time issuers to the market, including cash-rich technology companies.

“We’ve seen a boom of debut/inaugural offshore bond issuances from India. Wipro Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd were debut bonds done in 2021, which got exceptional pricing. That is again a testament to the fact that global investors are very comfortable buying quality issuances from India," said Pandya.

