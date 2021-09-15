Companies in bid to raise record sums from offshore bonds

“Right now, it’s a sweet spot in the global debt capital markets (DCM). The kind of reception investors are giving to Indian issuances is why a few of the recent transactions achieved record-breaking competitive pricing. TML Holdings Pte Ltd (a wholly owned unit of Tata Motors) did a $450 million Reg S only bond in June 2021, and the pricing for it was the tightest ever yield that any issuer in that rating category had achieved in the entire Asia-Pacific history of bond markets," said Bhavik Pandya, head, South and South-East Asia DCM, Bank of America.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}