India Inc is losing appetite for offshore debt

“The recent slowdown in capital market issuances has been driven chiefly by global market conditions, asset price corrections and redemptions that fund managers have seen in recent months. As a result, there has been a widening of spreads and a slowdown in new issuances. So in this scenario, the RBI measures will only have an impact on the margins, and we don’t expect too many issuances to happen because of these measures in the near term until the market stabilizes," he said.