India joins sovereign green bond club with $1 billion sale2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The Indian govt sold ₹8,000 crore ($1 billion) of securities, including ₹40 crore each of 10-year and 5-year notes, the RBI said. The 10-year bond got priced at a coupon of 7.29%, six basis points lower than similar maturity sovereign debt
India’s maiden sovereign green bond issuance fetched a better-than-expected yield as the government takes baby steps to raise funds for its transition to cleaner energy at affordable rates.
