According to Morgan Stanley, the inclusion in the global bond index could push the government to open its bond market further by removing foreign portfolio limits for all bonds in a bullish scenario. That said, the government will continue to keep inflation close to the target, which increases the real rates of IGBs (investment-grade bonds). The foreign brokerage expects the rupee to appreciate by 2% every year in REER (real effective exchange rate) terms.

