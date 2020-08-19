India’s corp bond market is finally drawing interest

A corporate bond is typically a debt instrument that is issued by a firm to its investors. A company raises money from the investors at a specific rate of interest and promises to repay the money over a period of time from its operations. The bond holder receives a pre-determined number of interest payments till the maturity of the bond, at which time the original investment is returned. Now, a market where investors and companies interact with each other for issuing of corporate bonds or for buying or selling of bonds by investors is essentially called a corporate bond market.