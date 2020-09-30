India’s newest fund flags rising ESG focus in emerging markets

The JSS Responsible Equity India fund, which launched Tuesday as a partnership between UTI and Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd., aims to invest in companies from lending firm Bajaj Finance Ltd. to generic drugmaker Ajanta Pharma Ltd., taking advantage of India’s transformation into a middle-class economy that may eventually trail only the US and China. With more than 1.3 billion people, rising wealth and low penetration in financial, health and consumer service industries, fund managers are starting to see the appeal in using sustainable themes to invest in India.