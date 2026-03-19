Who’s managing your small-cap fund? Often, not a specialist

Different kind of work

Unlike in large-cap stocks where research coverage is vast, spotting good small stocks requires digging and peeling layers. "In large cap or midcap funds, the manager focus is on setting sector weights relative to the benchmark. But in smallcap funds this doesn't work," said Aarati Krishnan, head of advisory function at Primeinvestor.in, a research platform.



To be sure, there are no distinct regulations of the Securities Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, that mandate mutual funds to have distinct fund managers for each type of equity fund. Yet, “giving a small-cap fund to a large-cap fund manager is like assigning a consumption fund to someone with expertise in banking,” a senior AMC executive said.