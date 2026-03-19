Small-cap funds, the most sought-after mutual fund category that has attracted majority of investor money in the last three years, have a problem — spotting specialized talent to run investments.
Who’s managing your small-cap fund? Often, not a specialist
SummarySmall-cap funds, which have roaring demand from investors, face a shortage of specialist managers. Result? Many funds end up employing the same managers for small and large-cap funds or even have CIOs running them. Successful fund managers leaving to start PMS firms doesn't help.
Small-cap funds, the most sought-after mutual fund category that has attracted majority of investor money in the last three years, have a problem — spotting specialized talent to run investments.
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