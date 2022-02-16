India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $435 million in the December 2021 quarter, which was significantly higher than outflows of $95 million during the quarter ended September 2021, according to a report by Morningstar India.

Offshore India funds and ETFs are not domiciled in India but invest primarily in Indian equity markets. The coverage universe is 258 primary funds and ETFs. The category continued to experience outflows during the quarter ended December 2021, which was the 15th-consecutive quarter of selling.

Through the calendar year 2021, India-focused offshore fund and ETF category experienced outflows to the tune of $2.45 billion, which was sharply lower than net sell-off of $9.26 billion recorded in 2020.

Individually, India-focused offshore fund segment experienced net outflows of $638 million during the December quarter compared with net inflows of $14 million through the quarter ended 30 September 2021. During the full calendar year 2021, the segment had net outflows of $3.47 billion, which was significantly lower than the net outflow of $7.72 billion in 2020.

On the contrary, ETFs experienced net inflows of $203 million during the December quarter compared with net outflows of $108 million in the previous three-month period. Through 2021, the segment received inflows of $1.01 billion compared with $1.55 billion outflows in 2020.

“Given the net outflows and correction in the markets, the asset base of India-focused offshore fund and ETF category declined by 2.3% to $50.4 billion from $51.6 billion recorded in the previous quarter," Morningstar India said in the report.

Funds that received the highest net inflows during the quarter were: UTI India Dynamic Equity USD International ($290 million), iShares MSCI India ETF USD Acc ($130 million), BGF India A2 ($119 million), Ashoka India Opps A USD Acc ($71 million), and iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF ($52 million).

In terms of direct investments, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) went into a sell-off mode during the quarter ended December 2021, which was in stark contrast to its approach in the month of September 2021, when it pumped in net assets worth $1.79 billion in Indian equities.

Through the quarter ended December 2021, FIIs were net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $5.12 billion compared with the net inflow of $563.43 million in the previous quarter.

Despite significant sell-offs in the last quarter of 2021, FIIs remained net buyers in the Indian equities to the tune of $3.76 billion for the full calendar year, which was significantly lower than the net inflow of $8.42 billion in 2020.

According to Morningstar India, the future trend of the flows in the India-focused offshore fund and ETF category will revolve around how it fares against comparable economies on the growth prospects from a long-term perspective.

“Some of the factors will be closely watched by foreign investors, such as: how the scenario unfolds on global inflation and the economic growth front, and subsequently, the U.S. Fed's decision to hike interest rates," it said.

On the domestic front, the investors will focus on how India will traverse through the path of economic growth.

