Indian corporate bond market can double to 65-70 lakh cr by March 2025: Crisil

“Over the next five fiscals, corporate bond issuances outstanding could more than double from around ₹33 lakh crore or 16% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of fiscal 2020 to ₹65-70 lakh crore – tantamount to 22-24% of GDP – by the end of fiscal 2025," the agency's Managing Director Gurpreet Chhatwal said during a webinar.