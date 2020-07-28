Indian equity mutual funds face first monthly withdrawal in 4 years

The contraction in fund flows are a cautionary tale for India’s $1.9 trillion stock market that’s looked past some dire economic projections and climbing virus numbers to jump more than 40% from its March low. Local money managers softened the blow by buying at the depths of the swoon even as foreigners pulled a record $8.4 billion. If the likely outflows in July marks the start of a trend, funds won’t have the same firepower the next time risk appetites dries up.